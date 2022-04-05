Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.59 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after purchasing an additional 808,281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,209,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 397,927 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,259,000 after purchasing an additional 307,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

WEC opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

