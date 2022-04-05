Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $16,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $129.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.39.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

