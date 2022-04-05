Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $134.53 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.30 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.48.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.47.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

