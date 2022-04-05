Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $15,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $107.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.48. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.76 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

