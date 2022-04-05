Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,536 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Exelon by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

