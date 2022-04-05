Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.47% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $26,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of CFO stock opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $78.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

