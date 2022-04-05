Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.58% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

IYE stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $42.45.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

