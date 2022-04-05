Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,211 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $27,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XT. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,721,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after buying an additional 119,004 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 538,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,801,000 after buying an additional 21,996 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares during the period.

XT stock opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65.

