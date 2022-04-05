Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 18,899 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $28,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSX by 165.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,640 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CSX by 136.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CSX by 11.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

