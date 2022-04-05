Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 12,899 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $31,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,622,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 931,957 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 807,581 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

