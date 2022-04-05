Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Trading 7.4% Higher

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.66. 2,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 322,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $689.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.