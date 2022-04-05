Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.00.

COHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Coherent by 8.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Coherent by 36.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 626,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,589,000 after buying an additional 65,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Coherent by 11.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,115,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.07. The stock had a trading volume of 156,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,711. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28. Coherent has a 52 week low of $222.04 and a 52 week high of $275.79.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.90 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherent will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

