Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 37549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Wedbush downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $580.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

