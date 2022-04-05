Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is based in PURCHASE, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

