Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 6th. Cognition Therapeutics had issued 3,768,116 shares in its IPO on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $45,217,392 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGTX shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $13.80.
About Cognition Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
