CNB Bank Sells 125 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CNB Bank cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $132,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.19 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.