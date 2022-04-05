CNB Bank Purchases 100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CNB Bank increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V opened at $227.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.24. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

