CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $269.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CME. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.31.

Shares of CME stock opened at $234.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.32 and its 200 day moving average is $225.53. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

