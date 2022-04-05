ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CLIR stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

