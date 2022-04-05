ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 million, a P/E ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 245,393 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

