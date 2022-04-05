ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.27

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and traded as high as $30.05. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 17,351 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CTR)
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
