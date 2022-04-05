Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.44.

CLH stock opened at $110.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.65. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $102.25.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

