Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.14. Claritas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 3,440 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
Claritas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KALTF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Claritas Pharmaceuticals (KALTF)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Claritas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claritas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.