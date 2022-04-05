Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 669,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 5,721,407 shares.The stock last traded at $43.29 and had previously closed at $43.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

