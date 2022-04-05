Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives $80.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Citi Trends by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 197.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 12.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 6.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $29.55 on Friday. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $251.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

