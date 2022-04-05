Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Argus reduced their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $429.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.