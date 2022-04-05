Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Ciena stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,777. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 146,382 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 9.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

