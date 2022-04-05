Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Down to $17.31

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $16.63. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 4,958 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $882.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $47,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,630 shares of company stock valued at $124,761 in the last ninety days. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

