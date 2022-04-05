China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CREG stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. China Recycling Energy has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

