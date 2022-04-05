China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.
NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAS. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.