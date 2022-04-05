China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAS. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

