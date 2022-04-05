Chia Network Reaches Market Cap of $241.16 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.10 or 0.07472033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,533.49 or 1.00054616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00055402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047634 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.