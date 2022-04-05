Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $74,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.74. 7,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,616. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.45.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

