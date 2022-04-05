Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 887 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $17,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $4,119,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Shares of MLM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.38. The stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,380. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.84.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

