Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 557 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Booking worth $59,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,734.74.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $22.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,352.31. 3,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,314.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,358.78. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

