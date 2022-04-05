Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,707 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,707 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Southern worth $44,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

Shares of SO stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 70,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,213. The firm has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $74.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,169 shares of company stock worth $17,857,219. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.