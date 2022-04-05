Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,314 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,649,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,314 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $357,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,490. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.24. The firm has a market cap of $437.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

