Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,816 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,816 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $50,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.61. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.