Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fortive worth $17,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $60.91. 3,810,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.37. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

