Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,760 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $56,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $14,261,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.72. 34,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,215,010. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.