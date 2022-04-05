Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,546 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $40,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.45.

FIS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.17. 18,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

