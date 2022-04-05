Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $23,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.84. 1,028,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,198. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.88. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

