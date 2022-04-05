Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $21.33 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Biogen worth $21,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Biogen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,141,000 after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Biogen by 292.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 40,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Biogen by 24.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 42.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.23. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.63.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

