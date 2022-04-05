Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $20.26 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $20,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after buying an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after buying an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after buying an additional 128,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE:PEG traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,448. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.