Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $18.55 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,922 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. 49,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,290,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.