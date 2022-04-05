Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 36,067 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $22,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,713,000 after buying an additional 328,328 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,172. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

