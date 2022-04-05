Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.25. 5,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,970. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.30 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

