Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 4,585.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 552.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

CNTY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. 591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,963. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $352.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.89. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

