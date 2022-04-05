Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading 4.2% Higher

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80. 10,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 365,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $501.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.33.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

