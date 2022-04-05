Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Shares of CJPRY stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.90. 130,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,230. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.24. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Central Japan Railway ( OTCMKTS:CJPRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

