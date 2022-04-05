Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Down to $8.88

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $8.62. Celularity shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 234 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CELU shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. Research analysts forecast that Celularity Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celularity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Celularity during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

